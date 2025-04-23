Comedian returns to the South

Ben Hurley will be bringing his award-winning comedy down to Gore, performing at the St James Theatre on the May 2, hopefully the first of many comedians to head down this way. Photo: supplied by Harriet Moir

One of the greats in New Zealand comedy will be heading down South as a part of a new tour, and says he is excited to be back after so many years.

Ben Hurley has been in the comedy game for over 20 years, touring and performing full-time in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

A regular on the small screen, Hurley will be taking the stage at the St James Theatre on May 2, promising a night of laughs and entertainment.

The tour will have Hurley ticking off parts of New Zealand he has either never been to, or has not performed at in a while, and he said Gore was a must on his list.

"I think the last time I was in Gore was 2010, it’s about going to places that wouldn’t necessarily get a lot of live entertainment," he said.

Hurley said although the access to comedy and entertainment was a lot better now than in the past, he knew as someone who grew up in a small town how special and fun live shows could be.

"It’s a lot better now with the internet.

"But nothing compares to live.

"I think generally people are fairly grateful someone came to town, that’s how I felt when I grew up," he said.

Gore had left quite an impression on Hurley, as he said the last time he was there he found out first hand the power of the Gore community.

"I remember it was me and Dai Henwood, we were doing a show, we had a few tickets sold, but then we went for lunch at Howl at the Moon.

"We started talking to the locals, and word got out, and our bookings actually tripled by the time the show started. Word just got around," he said.

The show will feature Harriet Moir as the opener, who as well as performing, regularly tours and organises gigs around the South Island.

Moir said the show was not just a showcase of one of New Zealand’s best comedians, but also part of an attempt for the promoter to invite even more comedians further south.

"It’s going to be a really fun show, a good night of cheap laughs.

"But the key is, if people come out, we can bring even more people.

"I couldn’t put a number on it, but if I could bring a decent name down a couple times of year, that would be really great," she said.

