Eco Fest springs into engaging voters

Spring Eco Fest is once again springing into Invercargill, and the organisers are hoping to engage voters with environmental issues leading up to the general election.

Organised by Southland Forest & Bird, the event will be at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club this Saturday.

As with past events, Eco Fest will provide opportunities for visitors to learn about environmental resources, sustainable food options, planting and growing, as well as acting as a platform for election candidates.

Co-organiser Jenny Campbell said she was happy the event had picked up during an election campaign.

"I think everyone who’s coming realises that there’s a lot to be done, and the Eco Fest gives people opportunities to see other ways they can do things."

Forest & Bird conservation advocate George Hobson will be leading workshops throughout the day.

His first time presenting at Eco Fest, he said he was excited to be taking part and sharing his passion.

"My focus has been on leading our general election work, ensuring that all parties are put under pressure to commit to strong and ambitious leadership on environmental issues," he said.

"We know that this election, and the outcome of this election is absolutely critical to the protection of the environment over the next three years."

Some of the topics Mr Hobson said he would be engaging visitors with were emission reductions, supporting frontline communities, and restoring and rewilding nature.

"The outcome of the solution will have a really big effect on our lives and the lives of our precious species and the survival of our really incredible wild places that we’re so lucky to have here.

"So come along and have a discussion about how we can all work together to protect us and those places and our futures."

Spring Eco Fest is at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club, September 16, 10am-2.30pm, $2 entry for adults, a gold coin donation for students, and under 5s are free.