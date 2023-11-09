Experience designer chosen for museum

An award-winning New Zealand firm is in charge of designing the new Invercargill museum experience.

Gibson International has been selected as the experience designer for Te Unua Museum of Southland, the crown in the jewel of the Invercargill City Council’s project 1225 which comprises three new cultural facilities.

Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said an experience designer who understood the vision was vital to creating an industry leading destination experience.

"The creation of a new museum for our city is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the concept designs from our architectural team gave us the ‘wow’ factor our community was looking for."

Gibson International co-owner and project lead Brett Tompkins said Gibson International was delighted to partner with the Invercargill City Council and contribute to a vital community asset of international standing.