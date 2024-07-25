Fireworks, live music and a rugby game

SBS Bank Southland Stags supporters who attend the game against Taranaki next month will have a treat.

The rugby team has partnered with the ILT to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the trust with a big party in the Rugby Park.

On August 24, fans will be able to watch their team playing against Taranaki then enjoy a firework display and a show from local musician Sam Cullen, who will perform at halftime and after the final whistle.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsey was pleased to be able to celebrate such a milestone of trust with the Southland crowd.

"Rugby Park hasn’t been the site of a large fireworks display for many years and we’re pleased to be bringing this event to the city for our 80th. It’s fantastic to team up with our community partners the Southland Stags and we acknowledge the work that they’ve done in the lead up to this special occasion.”

ILT chairman Paddy O’Brien agreed.

“Birthdays are the best excuse for a party, and what better way to celebrate than with a spectacular fireworks display and live music at Rugby Park. We look forward to seeing families and fans come together for a night of celebration."

Rugby Southland commercial and marketing manager believed the fans are set for a great spectacle.

"We've been working for months to make this event a reality, and it's wonderful to see it all coming together. T

‘’Thanks to ILT, who are large supporters of sport in Southland and have been instrumental in rugby's stronghold in the region, this will be a night to remember for our fans and the community."

Tickets are available at Ticketek.co.nz. As the fireworks display is an add-on to the Stags game, refunds will not be offered in the case of a postponement of the display. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks display will be postponed to Friday, September 13th, coinciding with the Stags' game against Canterbury, also kicking off at 7:05 PM.