Former station to become precinct

The restoration of the former Tūātapere Historic Railway Station building is to receive a significant funding boost. PHOTO: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Restoration is one step closer for an historic railway station in a remote corner of Southland.

From 1909, the Tūātapere Historic Railway Station formed the end point of a route from Invercargill.

But following the line’s closure in 1976, the building was left behind without a clear purpose.

Enter the Tūātapere Te Waewae Community Board, which in January 2023 secured up to $310,000 of Better Off funding for a rail tourism precinct at the site.

Southland District Council then requested proposals, with the to-be-formed Tūātapere Railway and Heritage Trust Board providing the lone compliant application.

Their vision was to restore the buildings and run the area as an information centre, with an opportunity for a commercial lease to help with costs.

Last week, the project reached another milestone with the community board approving the trust’s proposal, dependent on it gaining charitable status.

A statement from the community board said the project would ensure a future for the station.

"We look forward to seeing a revamped historic railway station and the precinct attracting visitors and locals to enjoy a vital part of Tūātapere’s history," it said.

A report prepared for the meeting noted the railway station had already undergone some restoration work thanks to community groups, including floor upgrades and weather tightening.

Community board chair Anne Horrell said the building had been used by various people over the years, including a church youth group.

In the past year, local volunteers had completed over 100 hours of repair work, she said.

The $310,000 will be spent on acquiring land behind the station if necessary, installing rail tracks and a historic engine or carriage, beautifying the area and investigating moving a water tank.

With a community board member also listed as a member of the trust, the report highlighted a potential conflict of interest.

It was decided the member would sit back from all discussions surrounding this week’s report, the decision, and all future decisions while holding the dual roles.

The trust hoped to showcase local achievements at the revamped site, including shearing and axe chopping records.— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air