Forsyth Barr moves into central space

Forsyth Barr Invercargill is moving to its new offices in the HWR Building. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill's CBD will soon have a new tenant.

Forsyth Barr Invercargill is moving to its new offices in the HWR Building, just metres away from its first home on Esk St.

The firm arrived in Invercargill in 1990 when the economic conditions suggested it was not an auspicious time for expansion.

Invercargill Branch manager Paul Tuckey said 33 years later, the company was still going strong and was committed to the region.

He said the time might not be quite right for expansion as well, but Forsyth Barr was investing for long-term growth in Southland.

"We had outgrown our Yarrow St premises and it was a quick decision to grab the opportunity of a new office tower and follow Westpac and HWR into the building on the corner of Esk St.

"There are 10 of us going across to the new office, but we have capacity to grow to 18."

Throughout the decades the company had operated in Invercargill, the region had grown and prospered with agriculture, fishing, forestry, tourism and the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

Mr Tuckey said the region would be continuing to grow and the development in Invercargill reflected the cautious optimism of the area.

"The inner city of Invercargill needed a boost and the decision by HWR to partner with the city council to build a new mall and office tower was a big thing to do.

"Joc and Scott O’Donnell [directors of HWR] are agents of change and have backed themselves with this investment," he said.

Forsyth Barr will join the HWR Group and Westpac at the new building in which about 300 people will be working.

"When you add the mall’s retail and eateries this is a new lively location. It is a great addition to the city and will attract more people into the inner city."