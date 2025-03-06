Full circle

Active Southland youth supporter Mya Kirau is glad the South Island now has a Māori sports field for young people to play traditional Māori games at Te Wharekura o Arowhenua School. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The first South Island field for Māori sports was opened this week thanks to the dreams of a group of young people.

The field, which is tailored for playing kī-o-rahi (traditional Māori ball games), was officially opened on Monday with a powhiri at Te Wharekura o Arowhenua school in Invercargill.

The field differs from other sports fields in that it is circular and divided into zones with multiple pou (boundary markers) and a central tupu (target).

It took three years of planning and funding from Te Ōhaka Tīwhera and Kā Taoka i Tuku Iho charitable trusts to be brought to life.

Rangatahi (youth) who are part of the trusts’ boards decided to support the project as a way of strengthening their connection with their culture.

Active Southland youth supporter Mya Kairau said the day was a milestone for the young people of Invercargill.

"Today was more than just opening up the field but it’s a resurgence of what we lost in the past.

"It’s by rangatahi, for rangatahi but it’s also for the ongoing generations of Māori to access our tāonga (treasure)."

Young people played a central part on the Kā Taoka trust board, which was dedicated to supporting traditional Māori sports.

Two young leaders, including Ms Kairau, secured seats on the board to ensure the youth voice remained in decision-making.

"Te Ōhaka Tīwhera put about $500,000 into it (the fund) and the rangatahi decided entirely what would happen with the fund.

"These guys said they wanted more Māori sports and more Māori representation," Ms Kairau said.

She was pleased they were able to fulfill both the young people’s desires and to keep the culture alive in the South Island.

"This has meant the world to us.

"It is really special not just [to] us, but to our whole community — everyone, rangatahi, kaumātua (elders) — and they’ll come down and watch the kī-o-rahi played.

"It is just proof in the pudding that rangatahi can have ideas that can be brought to life."