High numbers of short-term rentals

The Beyond 2025 Southland study showed 13% of the housing in Te Anau was short-term rentals. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A Te Anau motel owner wants a review carried out on the short-term private hire accommodation sector.

Fiordland Lakeview Motel owner Illeana Taylor said she believed the review was necessary because there needed to be an even playing field between Airbnb-type accommodation and commercial operators.

"People like Airbnbs, but as long as [short-term rental operators] are paying commercial insurance, commercial electricity and paying for their water like we do — [then it would be] an even playing field."

She believed many of the short-hire homes would fail to meet Healthy Home standards.

"They can Airbnb it, rather than long-term rent it because of those Healthy Home standards."

Beyond 2025 Southland project lead Bobbi Brown said the Beyond 2025 study revealed the accommodation sector showed a high number of short-term rentals — particularly in Te Anau where 13% of the housing was short-term rentals.

While Manapouri was 9.3% and Stewart Island 7.9%.

Short-term rentals included web-based rental agencies such as Airbnb, Bookabach and Holiday Houses.

"There were a lack of long-term rentals available, many of which could be used for worker accommodation.

"It is widely considered short-term rentals are impacting the availability of long-term rentals in some communities ... and therefore worker accommodation.

"Short-term rentals generate good returns for homeowners."

Mrs Taylor said the holiday season had been very busy with a 100% occupancy since about Christmas time.

A flush of events such as the tennis, rodeo and New Year’s Eve had all helped.

"Town is buzzing. It’s full — there’s a lot of events that make it full," she said.

Securing seasonal staff had been easier, but some vacancies in the town were still to be filled.

"I wouldn’t say we are up to pre-Covid staffing levels, but definitely there is more around which makes life easier."

While securing staff had now become easier, accommodation for them was still a sticking point for casual or part-time staff.

The Beyond 2025 report said more than half of the large employers had indicated housing had become a barrier to employing staff.

"I think the town needs to invest in staffing accommodation," Mrs Taylor said.

Some organisations had already stepped up to provide staff with a place to stay.

But it was more difficult for the organisations where part-time staff were employed.

"I don’t know what the answer is... but it needs to be looked at ... anywhere there’s that high tourist turnover.

"It’s not as hard as it was, but it certainly is still limited."

Real Journeys acting chief executive Paul Norris said the company supplied some staff accommodation in some areas of their operations.

"Most people do find a place eventually to live in. It’s just been taking a little bit longer for some staff than a typical year."

Fat Duck restaurant owners Selina Wright and Cam Davies said business had picked up this season.

"But there was still a shortage for short-term accommodation."

Mr Davies said the short-term accommodation situation was a bit of a double-edged sword because it brought people into the region while adding to a staff bed shortage.

"You can’t have it both ways."

Ms Brown said Great South was advocating for a national review of short-term accommodation to support councils with their approaches and was waiting for clarity from the new government on any housing solutions.

"Great South, in partnership with iwi, local councils and central government partners, key stakeholders and the private sector, will be designing a Regional Housing Action Plan as part of the implementation of Beyond 2025 Southland to address key housing challenges."

Housing data would continue to be updated to support good decision-making and investment decisions, she said.

- By Toni McDonald