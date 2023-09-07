Hoff the beaten track down in Stewart Island

Television star David Hasselhoff (left) and New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby flank sole Stewart Island policeman Constable Stuart Newton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

David Hasselhoff may be seen running along a beach other than Malibu this week.

The Baywatch and Knight Rider star is spending a couple of days in the South filming a television show with New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby.

The duo and their film crew were seen at Invercargill Airport on Sunday afternoon when they got a flight to Stewart Island.

The news the stars were there spread quickly among the small community, and the pair even took part in a special quiz night at the South Sea Hotel — following in the footsteps of Prince Harry, who took part in 2015.

"The Hoff" and Darby were there as part of a TV project and they interviewed residents of one of the most isolated communities in New Zealand.

Among them was Stewart Island’s sole charge policeman, Constable Stuart Newton.

Speaking to the Southland Express yesterday, Const Newton said the chat with the duo was very relaxed and chill.

"They were just pretty easygoing and relaxed.

"I suppose it’s just more about learning about the island itself and the community, that’s what they are doing here."

He said both told him they were having a great time.

"They said they were just enjoying the great spell of weather that we’ve got and taking in the experiences that we’ve got.

"Rhys told me he is 49 years old and he got to see a kiwi in the wild for the first time last night, which is pretty cool indeed and definitely adds to the experience."

He said the residents were being quite respectful with the star duo.

"I think that they got a wee bit of space here.

"They’ve been here for a few days and as a small community, you’re gonna bump into them. It’s the nature of the beast."