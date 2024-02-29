Home tour raises $128K for charity

The sun sets at one of the properties on show at Ray White Home and Garden Invercargill Tour last weekend. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

It has come up roses for the Ray White Home & Garden Invercargill tour.

The charity event raised over $128,000 to support Southland families using the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Southland Hospital.

Last Saturday’s tour was such a blooming success organisers were flabbergasted with the record amount raised after running the event for the third time.

"The Ray White Home & Garden Invercargill Tour raised $128,419.

This will help cover the cost of the Ronald McDonald Family Room facility for six months," Ray White marketing executive and chief organiser Venessa Hodgkinson said.

The exclusive tour enabled 800 lucky home and garden lovers the opportunity to view 10 stunning properties spread across Invercargill including the Otatara and Waihopai areas.

Nine months of planning went on between the Ray White Invercargill Home & Garden Tour Committee and the Ronald McDonald House Charities to bring the tour to fruition and the great partnership paid off.

Multiple businesses and organisations supported the event and 10 homeowners were happy to showcase their beautiful homes.

One of the homes featured on the tour.

Visitors needing a snack and their caffeine fix had a selection of coffee carts to choose from and a handy golf cart was made available for those seniors needing a little help up one of the steep driveways.

Support for the families using the Ronald McDonald House continued with, "some lovely children near one of the homes set up a lemonade stand and gave us their coins to put in one of the donation buckets.’

All proceeds go to support Southland families during their time at Ronald McDonald Family Room at Southland Hospital.

"This includes providing free accommodation, necessities, relief, and support so they can focus on what matters most; their child," Ms Hodgkinson said.

The first Ray White Home & Garden Invercargill Tour ran in 2014 and raised $50,000 then in 2020, $100,000 was raised.

The success of the Ray White Home & Garden Invercargill Tour could not have been achieved without the help from the homeowners, sponsors, local business donors and volunteers.

- By Nina Tapu