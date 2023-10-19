Invercargill woman thrown through window by partner

Pohipi Piti. Photo: Felicity Dear

A man relentlessly abused his partner and threw her through a building window, a court has heard.

Pohipi Piti, 26, appeared in the Invercargill District Court last week after pleading guilty to wounding with reckless disregard, strangulation and assault with intent to injure.

On May 17 last year, Piti and his partner of almost two years were at The Grand Accommodation in Invercargill, where they lived together.

The victim was sitting on the third-floor balcony following an argument with the defendant.

He told her to come inside, but when she did he locked the door and window.

The police summary of facts said Piti lifted the woman by the throat with two hands and threw her to the floor.

He knelt over her and continued to strangle her, before hitting her in the back with his elbow multiple times.

The victim tried to escape but Piti continued to assault her, slamming her leg in the door and pushing her face into the wall.

About a week later, the victim was visiting a friend in another room and Piti, holding a knife, told her to go back to their room.

He accused her of cheating, grabbed her and threw her through a window on to a balcony.

She tried to escape but he grabbed her by the throat and pulled her back.

She eventually escaped and stayed in a room with a friend.

The hotel management told police they had seen large cuts on the woman’s legs.

Emergency services arrived and she received medical attention including stitches.

Piti said the victim had smashed the window with her fist and tried to roll off the balcony.

"Despite your pleas of guilty, you are scathing about the victim in that report," Judge Duncan Harvey said.

In light of that, he could not give the defendant any discount for remorse, but took into account that he had been exposed to family violence at a young age.

Judge Harvey sentenced Piti to three years’ imprisonment and made a protection order in favour of the victim.