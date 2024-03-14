Juniors don their dancing shoes

Junior rock‘n’roll dancers (from left) Sophie Herman, Lachie McCallum, Max Herman, Gigi Anderson, Jack Herman and Jessica Harris show some moves on the dance floor at an event last year. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

There will be plenty of flings, swings, flips and hops at the Junior Rock‘n’Roll National Championships being held at ILT Stadium Southland at Easter.

Invercargill Rock ‘n’ Roll Club president Karl Herman said there should be plenty of high-action entertainment for spectators attending.

About 100 junior dancers, from age 5 to 17 would be competing. Entries had been received from around the nation, as far north as Whangarei.

"[Entry] numbers are looking really good at the moment.

"So it’s going to be a really, really good weekend."

Many clubs around the nation are still recovering from the pandemic’s impact, meaning many dancers are relativity new to the dance-sport.

"There are a couple (7 and 8 years old) competing that only started in June last year. They didn’t take long to pick it up," Mr Herman said.

Other competitors started about the same age and have now been competing for 10 years.

"Our kids, they’re still very green because we’re still building up from Covid.

"There’s still some very, very good dancers in our clubs and compared to the rest of New Zealand, we’re still a club to watch."

He would be happy if the club’s newest dancers reached the final heats.

He believed the junior nationals were a good economic boost for the city as entrants were accompanied by supporters, parents and coaches, who all dined out during the weekend.

"Friday night there’s a big social gathering night where all the clubs come together, and the kids get out on the dance floor."

Competitions start on Saturday where the boy-girl dancers compete.

Sunday’s schedule includes best dressed, same sex dance, triples and team events.

"All the kids that are involved, not just from our club — they just love it.

"They can’t wait to get their shoes on, get out on the floor and dance."

He believed dancing was a great way for children to develop social and leadership skills.

He recognised it was an old-fashioned tradition, where the boys asked the girls to dance.

"It’s teaching the boys three things: it teaches them leadership and teaches them confidence and teaches them how to respect the girls.

"That’s the cool thing about rock‘n’roll. It’s quite a safe and innocent sports take-up."

The club’s next big event is planned for September 7 when celebrity lay-dancers will take to the dance floor for the Rocking with the Stars event, where past winners dance off for the top prize.

- By Toni McDonald