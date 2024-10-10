PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Kiwi motorsport icon Greg Murphy (left) threw his weight behind Cruise 4 Care’s Night Out for Hospice fundraising event last weekend where a whopping $30,000 was raised.

Event organiser Kevin Muir (also pictured) said he was overwhelmed by the generous support from the Southland community.

"The funds raised will make a significant impact on the lives of so many people and their families."

Hospice Southland chief executive Flora Gilkison said she was grateful for the crowd who had reached "deep into their pockets".

The money will go towards supporting hospice services.

Murphy said he felt privileged to attend the event and offer his support to "an amazing organisation that does incredible work".

Hospice Southland receives 50% funding from the Ministry of Health, which leaves a short-fall of $2.1 million to be raised each year from the community through grants, bequests, donations, fundraisers and events.

Cruise 4 Car’s final event for 2024 will be the Cruise 4 Care Poker Run on November 16.