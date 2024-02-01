Marist takes a win as season resumes

Southland's 50-over one-day club cricket competition resumed on Saturday for the second half of the season.

Marist beat Southland Boys’ High School by 29 runs after Marist won the toss and elected to bat first at the school.

Jordan Goodall (39) and Thomas McCabe (49) patiently scored their runs but the rest of the team struggled without team-mate Ben McKercher, who was away enjoying his wedding weekend.

Marist was bowled out in their 50th over for 199 runs.

Young student Charlie Hopcroft took four wickets for 34 runs from his 10 overs and Duncan Tait took three for 33 runs from his 10 overs.

Boys’ High’s opening batsman Angus Manson got the run chase off to a good start with 53 runs from 84 balls.

The middle order failed to build momentum but Sam Smail kept the school in the hunt with an unbeaten 52 from 64 balls.

After No 10 batsman Mark Billcliff was caught out for 14 runs, the match was as good as lost.

Old Boys beat Appleby in the 20 Twenty final the previous weekend but their 50-over match on Saturday was abandoned. Both sides had several players playing in Southland’s Hawke Cup match against South Canterbury.

Old Boys have the bye in round 10 this Saturday while Appleby will host Marist. Boys’ High and Waikoikoi will play their match on Queens Park’s main oval.

Te Anau and Central Western are the top two teams in the division one competition with five rounds remaining.

- By John Langford