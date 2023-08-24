A motherload of laughs on stage

The joys and sorrows that come with motherhood are taking centre stage in Invercargill Repertory Society’s latest production.

Having premiered last night, Mum’s the Word is local theatre stalwart and Invercargill Repertory president Anya Bowman’s first foray into directing a production with the theatre.

Starring in the show are familiar faces on Invercargill’s stage scene, Liv Cochrane, Sophie Worner, Sarah McCarthy, Lauren Payne and Hannah Patu.

"It was really hard to choose [the cast], because there was just so much talent ... It’s an incredibly strong cast."

Bowman said she wanted to direct a version of Mum’s the Word after having seen it in Invercargill about 20 years ago.

"I can’t wait for an audience to see what we’ve done."

Mum’s the Word was a play for anyone who was, had, or knew a mother — essentially, everyone, she said.

"I know a lot of males probably think ‘oh, that’s not for me’, but if they want to understand their partners better, it’ll probably be OK."

Rehearsing the bitingly funny script had been a joy for the cast and crew, she said.

"It’s good to have a good laugh. We have been in hysterics at nearly every rehearsal. Something that’s cropped up or happened or somebody has reminisced about ..."

Mum’s the Word is running at the Invercargill Repertory theatre, tickets are available through their website.