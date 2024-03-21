NZ Kindergarten Stakes Day at Wyndham next Thursday

Young Quinn Raceway. PHOTO: FILE

The prestigious Group 2 Macca Lodge NZ Kindergarten Stakes is the feature race at Young Quinn Raceway in Wyndham next Thursday.

The meeting is on the afternoon before Good Friday so is the perfect opportunity to take an afternoon off to extend the Easter break and enjoy quality harness racing action.

The Macca Lodge NZ Kindergarten Stakes is raced for a stake of $60,000 over a distance of 1609m and past winners feature some of the big names of New Zealand harness racing.

Also on the programme are heats of the Southern Belle Speed Series, this one supported by VetSouth Equine, and the Alabar Southern Supremacy Series, both for a stake of $20,000 and over 1609m. The Hunter Family Handicap Pace for a stake of $25,000 over a distance of 2400m is the other feature on the day.

The programme kicks off at 12.35pm and admission is free.

It is a day of quality harness racing and the perfect opportunity to support a local club.

- By Lindsay Beer