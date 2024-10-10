Pest plant creeping its way through Southland bush

As an Otatara resident surrounded by native bush, it’s not hard to spot the climbing vine with bright red flowers when walking in the reserve.

Chilean flame creeper is one of those beautiful plants that once adorned gardens and has now become a weed, spreading through bush across Southland.

At the council, managing pests is one of our core functions, and we’re always keen to take advantage of new technologies when it comes to pest and weed control.

Biocontrol uses the natural enemies of a pest to reduce the damage it causes and we have an opportunity to introduce two new bugs to control problematic weeds in the region.

We are seeking feedback alongside Environment Canterbury on proposals to introduce a leaf-feeding beetle (Biaptea elquetai) for controlling Chilean flame creeper and a rust fungus (Puccinia berberidis-darwinii) to control Darwin’s barberry.

These weeds are both widespread in Southland. The beetle and fungus could prove a game changer in our fight to control the spread of these plants.

There will be two online seminars to provide further information on the Chilean flame creeper leaf beetle application on Tuesday, October 22 , from 11am-noon and 7pm-8pm. Email communications@es.govt.nz to register your interest.

To find out more and to give feedback, head to our website www.es.govt.nz/biocontrol-feedback