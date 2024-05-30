Poetry and performance

Tusiata Avia is among the guests at the Dan Davin Literary Foundation Poetry Festival next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Budding poets and slam poetry buffs are in for a treat when the Dan Davin Literary Foundation Poetry Festival hits Southland next weekend.

The foundation said it was excited to host a "groundbreaking dedicated poetry festival that New Zealand has not seen for a long time".

Each year the foundation runs writing competitions for school pupils and adults. This year the adult competition is poetry and although written entries were the norm; this year there would be a spoken word category where entrants could submit audio recordings of their work.

To support the new category, foundation trustees decided to have a poetry festival including a range of activities with guest poets travelling from all over Aotearoa.

Guests include poet laureates, Christchurch-based writer and performer Tusiata Avia, and Dunedin’s David Eggleton.

Auckland-based poetry slam champion and educator Sara Hirsch and Dunedin poets Kay McKenzie Cooke and Jenny Powell will also take part in the poetry reading and panel discussions.

"We are really lucky to have people of this calibre take part in this event," Arts Murihiku Trust project manager Becs Amundsen said.

All of the guest poets would be engaging with the public via a range of workshops on writing and performance and a poetry showcase.

Local poet Ingrid Campbell, winner of the recent poetry slam held as part of Shakespeare in the City, will also host a creative poetry workshop.

The new foundation chair, Sandra B’Divine, hoped "the opportunities would inspire local poets to enter this year’s competition", including the spoken-word category. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from renowned poets from across Aotearoa and is a chance not to be missed."

The workshops would offer the chance for poets of all ages to learn new skills for writing and performing poetry.

"We hope this will help grow the skills of our local poets," Divine said.

Poetry enthusiasts and novices are encouraged "to dip their toes in the water in a non-competitive and safe environment".

Amundsen said, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we don’t want people to miss out.

"Bookings are limited so we want people to register now."

The festival runs from June 6-8 within venues across Gore and Invercargill.

To find out more, contact Becs Amundsen on 027 225-2664 or email phil.becs@xtra.co.nz. To register for workshops email dandavin@xtra.co.nz

- By Nina Tapu