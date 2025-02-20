Pop-up party in the park popular

Stomping on the blaze pods at the Pop Up Party in the Park at Russell Sq in South Invercargill last Thursday are (from left) Alfie Koch-Scurr, 5, Lucy Koch, Xavier Koch-Scurr, 3, Y youth development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert and Jayda Thompson, 8. Photos: Nina Tapu

The smell of barbecued sausages and the sounds of summer jams drew locals to the Pop Up Party in the Park last Thursday.

About 100 people from the Waihōpai community spent a summery evening at Russell Sq in South Invercargill, connecting through playing games, trying out Park Fit equipment and enjoying a free sausage sizzle.

South Alive community development manager Courtney Ellison said the Russell Sq event was the first in a series of pop-up park parties to be held in the area’s neighbourhood parks.

"It’s a way to celebrate the cool spaces that we have here in South Invercargill, bringing some fun in a way that’s free so it’s accessible for everyone."

Mana Gilles, 8, drags a weighed-down sledge during the Pop Up Party in the Park.

The South Alive community-led event was supported by various organisations including Active Southland, the Y and Rotary Club Invercargill South.

"We’ve got the Rotary Club of Invercargill South on the barbecue and it’s quite neat because they got the barbecue installed in Russell Sq so that’s really beautiful," Ms Ellison said.

Rotary Club Invercargill South president Jacqui South said the Rotarians were happy they could "get those links into the community in a lot more depth" and they were able to assist with the events.

"It’s good to get out, it’s so nice seeing people enjoying themselves, and if we can help them with cooking or running games, then we’ll do whatever we can to help them out," she said.

Tamariki took advantage of the mini golf and giant Jenga games while Park Fit equipment provided by the Y was put to good use by people of all ages.

Thompson siblings Creighton, 9 (left), and Jayda, 8, take on school friend Dejaye Hopwood, 10, in a game of Giant Jenga.

Y youth development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert said, "We thought we’d tag along and join in with this cool initiative because we knew there would be a massive group of rangatahi here and it’s a great collab between South Alive, Active Southland and the Y."

Both adults and tamariki got to enjoy playing games together such as "blaze pod" and tug of war and they could have a go at using Park Fit equipment which tested their "sleigh-dragging abilities".

South City parent Lucy Koch said it was fantastic to have so many different games to play.

"Huge shout-out to the organisers of this event.

"We have been very lucky down here that our community puts these things on for our kids and families."