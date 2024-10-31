Quilters get creative for annual show

Otautau Patchwork Group secretary Joyce Wilson had several art pieces on display at the Winton Memorial Hall. She also created the New Zealand bird quilt displayed behind her. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

The creativity and sewing skills of the Otautau Patchwork Group combined to bring up to 60 artworks to the Winton Memorial Hall at Labour Weekend.

Club secretary Joyce Wilson said the group had been sharing their artwork with the public for the past 30 years.

While the group normally displayed its work at the Otautau Museum, members had held displays at the Winton Memorial Hall for the past five years because it offered more room.

The quilters, aged from their early 20s to 90s were based at Otautau but travelled from all around the Southland province to meet every Monday.

Inspiration for their creations came from a wide variety of sources including the internet, books or each other, she said.

Problem-solving and sharing creative ideas were all part of the regular fellowship within the group.

"We all have different ideas on colours. We all like some light-based colours, country colours, brights — all sorts.

"We’ve all got our own little quirks on what we like."

Patterns could either be followed to the letter but were able to be adjusted to suit personal taste.

But despite the hundreds of hours spent creating them, not all completed quilts satisfied their creator, Mrs Wilson said.

"I had one for this exhibition and when we were sorting it all out, I said, ‘No, it doesn’t go, so I took it home again. I just didn’t like it and it just didn’t fit in."

Another was completed, but she never warmed to it personally.

Heirloom creations made for family members were a common inspiration for the quilters.

Each quilt would be personalised to align with the hobbies, interests and personality of the recipient.

"My youngest grandson, he likes penguins, so he’s getting a penguin quilt.

"My family have all got them. My grandchildren have all got them — they’ve got baby ones and now like starting to give them older ones."

- By Toni McDonald