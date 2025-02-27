Shakespeare trust treats loyal patrons

Sweet Swan of Southland cast members (from left) Sarah McCarthy, Julie Mason and Ricky Andrews during rehearsals on Tuesday. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Shakespeare in the Park is giving back to the community that has supported it so well over the past 25 years.

The charitable trust will be offering free tickets to seniors, as well as students and the unwaged to this week’s presentation.

Shakespeare in the Park Charitable Trust president Angela Newell, who is also directing this year’s performance, said being able to have people aged over 65 come and see the show for free was "absolutely fitting".

"When we think about our most hardy and loyal patrons, it’s always our older people," she said.

"They’ve been supporting us for 25 years, bringing their chairs and their coats, and every year they come back for more. This is our way of saying thanks to them."

Set against the backdrop of Queens Park, this year’s performance, Sweet Swan of Southland, tells the story of a travelling troupe of players who gather in the park to put on a show.

It had plenty of nods to the bard’s work that people would recognise, she said.

Sweet Swan of Southland has been written in conjunction with the performing arts collective Majestic Frog, who also created the set and costumes.

Majestic Frog is known for its visually arresting and innovative storytelling, with a sell-out, repeat season of Revlon Girl wowing audiences in 2024 and their production of Eurydice, under the banner of Repertory Invercargill, garnering several nominations at the recent Otago-Southland Theatre Association awards.

"Art should be accessible to everyone," Newell said.

"That’s why we come back year after year to share our love for Shakespeare and theatre with our community."

Shakespeare in the Park

Sweet Swan of Southland

• Queens Park, Invercargill

• Thursday, February 27, and Friday, March 28: 6pm-7.20pm

• Saturday, March 1: Matinee 4pm-5.20pm and 6.15pm-7.20pm

• Tickets available at Eventfinda — APL