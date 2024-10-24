Shane wins back-to-back titles

Well we have found our finalists and Wellington are set to host Bay of Plenty at 3.05pm on Saturday at the Cake Tin.

It seems a random time, but it is a real throwback to yesteryear when the big game was always played at 3pm on a Saturday, or it was at Rugby Park anyway!

Wellington did enough to hold out Waikato and apart from their Counties aberration, they have been the most consistent team all year and deserve the home final.

The Canterbury menace has been banished by crowd favourites BOP with a surprisingly comfortable 12-point victory over the Red and Blacks.

The South Island challengers looked like rabbits in the headlights and really didn’t throw any shots – they certainly missed their ABs.

In the South, Shane from GWD’s has gone back-to-back and won the picking competition by 3 points from Jo from Deep South Glass.

A little “birdie” has told me they have both taken Wellington in the final which guarantees the title to Shane. Congrats to you both on your splendid tipping for the season.

Richard, Southland’s best grocer, wound up third, ahead of John from Hunting & Fishing.

The five through eight competitors were some distance back, with less than stellar efforts.

Reece from RDR was four points clear from Southland’s favourite son Simon from GJ’s. He salvaged some dignity with a tidy late run.

However, then it gets worse with Sean from Bayley’s bagging a “duck egg” at the weekend to finish a lonely second-last.

And last but not least, “old mate” Grant from Carpets & Drapes a mile back sucking on the spoon.

Thanks team for taking part and taking bit of flak from yours truly during the season.

So what happens in the final?

BOP will come into this game with plenty of expectation and confidence after the convincing semifinal.

There will be no ABs or prospective ABs as we’ve sent half the rugby playing population to the United Kingdom!

But I think some of the All Black XV are still in town and if Du'Plessis Kirifi plays for Wellington (12-) they will win he is in such menacing form.

Good punting tipsters and enjoy the summer.

- By Paul Dwyer