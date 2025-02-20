Southern councils work together to gain government support

Southern councils have joined forces on a proposal which could result in an injection of support from the government.

In November, the government sent invitations to all councils to apply for regional deals — a collaboration which would unlock funds and boost infrastructure.

The deals would have-term funding from central and local government.

Last week, regional development agency Great South confirmed it was putting together a "light touch" proposal, due at the end of this month.

Chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said the proposal would draw on Great South’s Beyond 2025 long-term plan for Southland, which detailed issues such as housing, energy, workforce and roading.

Mrs Abeysinghe said it had worked well overseas.

"If the government is happy to be bold and really support the regions, then I think it could work really well."

Great South will represent four Southland councils in its proposal — Invercargill City Council, Southland District Council, Gore District Council and Environment Southland.

The government has said regional deals would address the country’s infrastructure deficit, with upgrades in areas such as housing and roads.

It aimed to have the first deal finalised by the end of 2025 with three deals in place by late 2026.