Southland fans rejoice after victorious Stag Day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A maroon crowd filled Rugby Park Stadium in Invercargill on Saturday to watch the Southland Stags’ long-awaited victory over Otago to kick off the NPC season.
The home team had a 22-13 win — Southland’s first win against Otago since 2020.
The victory was warmly received by the supporters — among them were Josh O'Conner, Max Bryson and Harry Robertson, who were stoked with the victory against Otago.
"We come to every home game but the Stag Day [Southland and Otago game] is one of our favourites because it is a premium rivalry," Bryson said.
"We all put the maroon shirt, have a couple [of beers] and spend a good day with mates."