Southland fans rejoice after victorious Stag Day

Southland Stags supporters (from left) Josh O'Conner, Max Bryson and Harry Robertson were stoked with the victory against Otago on Saturday.

A maroon crowd filled Rugby Park Stadium in Invercargill on Saturday to watch the Southland Stags’ long-awaited victory over Otago to kick off the NPC season.

The home team had a 22-13 win — Southland’s first win against Otago since 2020.

The victory was warmly received by the supporters — among them were Josh O'Conner, Max Bryson and Harry Robertson, who were stoked with the victory against Otago.

Supporting their team are Southland Stags supporters (from left) Aidan Davison, 7, Carter Batt, 6, and Jacob Batt, 5.

"We come to every home game but the Stag Day [Southland and Otago game] is one of our favourites because it is a premium rivalry," Bryson said.

"We all put the maroon shirt, have a couple [of beers] and spend a good day with mates."