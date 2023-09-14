Southland Monopoly back in time for Christmas

After selling 4000 Monopoly boards in a week, the Southland Business Chamber has decided to re-print the game for this Christmas.

Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said the second edition would have a couple of new surprises.

"The Southland Business Chamber created a special edition board game as a way to promote our region, and support our community in an innovative, fun and entertaining way."

She was pleased the first edition was such a success.

Chamber project and engagement manager Joanne O’Connor said pre-sales were open and the games were expected to arrive by October.

"This will be a perfect gift for family, friends, and Southlanders living outside the region; or to say thank you to staff, clients and suppliers.

"Also a great asset for local tourist attractions, motels and hotels to promote the region to visitors."

The game feature Southland destinations including Queens Park, Ulva Island, Milford Sound and the Around The Mountains Cycle Trail with Chance and Community Chest cards promoting other aspects of the region such as its cheese rolls and musical festivals.

For more information, go to the Southland Business Chamber website.