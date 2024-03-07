Southland puts on a show

Charlotte Rauber, 6, of Hedgehope, with the Craig Morton Memorial Shield for the All Breeds Herdsperson, along with mum Emily Rauber. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

On-farm judging has been a game-changer for Southland’s A&P show.

The 154th annual Southland A&P show was held at Donovan Park last weekend in picture-perfect weather.

President Paula Bell said the show had received record entries since it had switched to the on-farm judging system.

"It’s proving very popular for people not to have to bring their cattle to the show."

Mrs Bell said the show had an excellent public turnout.

"We were overwhelmed by the response from the public. It’s been the best show in many years."

She was also grateful to all the trade organisations that had faithfully backed the annual event.

"It was locals supporting locals. That’s what it’s all about in Southland. We are very good at supporting each other.

"There was something for every member of the family and all ages."

The committee were sure to keep the children happy by engaging the help of a clown, face painting, games and Petville with its puppies, shire-horse, hens and farmyard animals.

"There were lots of free activities for children. Petville was very popular because a lot of children don’t get to touch pets or see animals. So, it was very hands-on in the Petville marquee."

New sections added to the usual A&P line-up included the Percy’s Straw Dig and the men’s baking competition — both were popular attractions. But she was unsure about the packet of Tim-Tams entry in the men’s baking competition.

She was also surprised by the increased entries into the home category.

A night food market, added for the first time in 2023, once again was a popular night-off-from-cooking event for the family.

"The crafts and retail was very popular. There was everything from jams to jerseys," she said.

The show was held at Donovan Park, where the Invercargill City Council were considering developing the land into residential blocks.

"We hope Donovan will be the home for summer A&P shows in the future.

"I would like to see it utilised for many more events.

"It’s such a beautiful venue and has such great potential."

- By Toni McDonald