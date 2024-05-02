Strong start in Division 2

PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

The Midlands Rugby Club is fielding two senior rugby teams in the Southland competitions this season.

The club went through some major changes during the pre-season.

The Midlands ‘A team’ has been competing in the premier grade for the previous three seasons, but after only winning one game and with a lack of quality young players available to them, the decision was made to drop to the division two grade.

Some of Midlands’ keenest players who were still wanting to play in the top grade have joined the Marist and Pirates-Old Boys teams. Co-coach Regan Wilson is also helping out at Marist this year.

Former Midlands player Daniel Pinn is the team’s new coach, he is being assisted by recently retired utility forwards Joe Robins and Sam Brame.

Coaching gun for hire, Ben McHugh, is floating around in the background if required. Managers Stew Thomson and Lane Cuthbert round out the brains trust.

Former Stag Joe Robins was the team’s captain last year before injury forced him into retirement.

Lock George Hazlett has led the team to wins in their first four games this year; Mossburn were beaten 60-7 in round one, the 30-18 win at Waikiwi took some doing, as did the 17-5 win over Waiau Star in Tuatapere.

Midlands finished too strongly for Drummond Limehills Star 46-20 in Winton on Saturday.

Conner McDermott and Pete Thompson provide the experience to the front row alongside promising youngster Callum Hubber.

First five-eighth Jack Keen is one of the best players in the division and he has formed a skilful combination with his brother Alex at halfback.

Midlands has three other sets of brothers in the team this year that the club can build around; Ben and Max Foy, Ben and Luke McMaster and George and Angus McRae.

Midlands will be playing at Riverton tonight at 7pm.

The Midlands women’s team has had a tough start to their third season with a 46-10 loss to Albion and 39-10 loss to Wakatipu.

The girls played Blues on Tuesday night at Les George Oval.

Midlands has nine primary school aged grade teams catering for more than 100 players this year.

