Summer Fest back with relaxed vibes

Pack your picnic and gather the whānau for Summer Fest 2025.

Rangatahi from South Alive are back leading a fun whanau-centric event with live local music, activities for youth and outdoor games.

South Alive rangatahi lead Stacey Materoa said Community Park at South Alive in South Invercargill would be full with young people showcasing their talents on stage and connecting with their community this Saturday.

"Summer Fest is a rangatahi-led event, for rangatahi and their whānau to come and connect with their community while embracing our young people," she said.

Various youth-based organisations would be on site providing activities and support and there would also be food trucks and a barbecue to raise money for future events, she said.

A free photo-booth will be available so people can capture moments from the festival.

Entertainment will include local acts Carly Drysdale, the Smith whānau, Lara Kerr, hip-hop dance troupe Blessed Studio, founded by award-winning dancer and choreographer Dominic Vao, and the pulsating rhythms and sounds of Atuitui Cook Island culture.

• Summer Fest, Saturday, February 22, 1pm-4pm, South Alive Community Park, 262 Ness St, Invercargill.