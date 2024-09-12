Teaching values on and off court

Using basketball to teach good values was the kaupapa (reason) for the ILT Secondary Schools 3x3 Basketball Tournament held at ILT Stadium Southland last Friday.

Sixty-four teams from Southland high schools took part in the event, encouraging positive practices on and off the court. Aurora College basketball coach and teacher Dan Peck said the tournament was for students who were keen to play but were not necessarily playing for the A team.

"We are using the tournament as a vehicle to teach values.

"It is learning about sportsmanship, being respectful, playing hard and competing but also calling your own fouls.

"We want them shaking hands at the end of the game and ultimately self-managing themselves through a sporting match," Peck said.

Representing the Aurora College 3x3 boys’ basketball team at the tournament are (from left) coach Dan Peck, Kolet Clark, 15, Hunter Tairea, 17, Gianni Skipper, Nikora Avia-Pennicott, and Breckyn Lloyd, all 16. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

This was the first time a 3x3 secondary school basketball match with a non-competitive focus was held in Southland.

It was also Peck’s debut leading a tournament of this scale and nature.

Aurora College spearheaded the event in partnership with Secondary Schools Sports.

"I was really surprised at how many secondary schools registered for the event," he said.

"We want them to take the skills learnt throughout this tournament and use them when they are playing basketball for fun."

Peck hoped the tournament would give the students the opportunity to get out and play sport, and they would do something that did not just involve their own schools but also give them the chance to play against other schools as well.

The students also held responsibilities during the tournament including scoring the matches.

"Basketball is a great outlet for teenagers to blow off some steam.

"It’s a great way to socialise with their friends and get some physical activity.

"We have asked a lot of these students but we ultimately wanted them to use basketball as a health tool," he said.