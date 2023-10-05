Theft sentence reduced on appeal

Melanie Anderson

A woman who stole nearly $80,000 from two small Southland businesses has had her sentence reduced on appeal.

In June, Melanie Tyrelle Anderson, 49, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention after pleading guilty to five charges of theft in a special relationship.

On appeal in the High Court at Invercargill last week, two months were shaved off the sentence.

Between May 2012 and November 2020, Anderson worked for two companies and stole from both in the same fashion.

Counsel Jono Ross argued the discount awarded for Anderson’s reparation was too low.

She was working up to six days a week and living a more frugal life, which was a "tangible expression of ... remorse", Mr Ross said.

Crown prosecutor Sarah McKenzie disagreed, saying the original discounts were generous and defendants could not buy themselves out of a sentence.

Justice Rachel Dunningham said discounts were necessary to incentivise other defendants to pay reparation.

She ruled the discount awarded to Anderson for paying reparation was too low.

One of Anderson’s victims, Desiree O’Sullivan said she and other victims were "horrified" that Anderson’s sentence had been reduced.

"It took us a lot of time and effort to try and get her sentenced, and she gets two months off. It’s a joke," she said.