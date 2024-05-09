Thousands start season with a bang

Bleating out a call for ducks in the Mokotua area is Invercargill man Phil Peek.

Duck-shooters hunkered down in mai mais all over Southland on Saturday for the first day of duck-shooting season.

Veterans and novices alike, some who travelled from afar, some with canines, ventured clandestine-style into the early dawn, rifles in hand, camouflaged from head to toe.

Their reasons for going duck-shooting varied from generation to generation.

Longtime hunter Phil Peek has been shooting ducks since he was 16 years old.

"My dad was a great hunter, so that’s how I learnt," Mr Peek said.

The Invercargill man has been duck-shooting for over 50 years and was out at a mai mai in Mokotua with fellow duck-shooters, family members and his daughter’s four-legged friend.

"The [labrador] has had the best time so far. He’s the only one who’s come back with ducks," he said.

Despite the wind and the low cloud the group "hadn’t seen the duck numbers" they had expected.

"The surrounding district doesn’t sound like it’s had a good shoot either," he said.

"We’ll stay for the next couple of hours and we might come back for a night shot but go to a different pond."

For 12-year-old Owen Bennie, duck-shooting gave him a day off school.

"I got Friday off because we came from Arrowtown, so it takes a whole day to set up the decoys the day before."

His whanau came up to their family mai mai off Waituna Rd every year to shoot ducks, and although things that morning were "a bit slow and a bit boring", Owen would not give up the hobby he enjoyed with his father.

"I came up here with my dad and I hope to get a couple of ducks today," he said.

Fish & Game Southland said 6000 Southlanders took to duck-shooting on Saturday.

Southland Fish & Game team manager Zane Moss said he knew duck numbers "were a little bit down" the last couple of years.

"But with just the right breeze it’s allowed us to harvest a reasonable number of birds."

Sticking to regulations always contributed to the success of a day, he said.

Fish & Game teams were working with police.

"We’ve checked 50 different hunting locations and about 100 different hunters — the compliance has been very good," Southland Fish & Game resource management officer Jacob Smyth said.

Only one shooter was found with no licence, Southland Fish & Game officer Dwight Grieve said.

About 60,000 people throughout the country were expected to take part during the first weekend of the season.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan said opening weekend was a high point in the rural calendar.

"We could have done with some rougher weather to get the birds moving more, but it sounds like it’s been a great day with lots of birds for the table or the freezer tonight.

"The great thing about hunting season is there are many more opportunities to come, and conditions will improve in the coming weeks.

"We’ve had a couple of good breeding seasons, and more rain and rough weather will mean birds disperse out to ponds and other wetlands, providing more hunting opportunities.

"Regardless of what conditions we get over opening weekend, we know hunters will have a good time — they love getting out with their dogs and spending time with friends and family.

"Hunting is also a great way to get kids off their devices, out in the fresh air, teach important skills, instil a desire to protect the environment and help them learn independence."

Duck-shooting season is from May 4 to July 28.

- By Nina Tapu