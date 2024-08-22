Tonga Language Week being celebrated

Different generations of the Southland Tongan community learn Tongan dance and songs to celebrate Tonga Language Week at the Rosedale Bible Chapel Hall.

Members of the Murihiku Tongan community are celebrating Uike Kātoanga’i ’o e lea faka-Tonga — Tonga Language Week through song and dance.

The 2024 theme for Tonga Language Week is ’E tu’uloa ’a e lea faka-Tonga ’o ka lea’aki ’i ’api, siasi (lotu), mo e nofo-’a-kāinga — the Tongan language will be sustainable when used at home, church and in the wider community.

Families from the Waihōpai Tongan community have gathered together this week at the Rosedale Bible Chapel to teach their children traditional Tongan dance and songs.

Tongan community member and dance teacher Sosaia Pule said it was "about sustaining our language at church, in the community and at home. The first dance that you saw was called the Mā’ulu’ulu, which is a combined dance with the boys and girls. The second song was a praise song, then there was the boys’ dance, the mako, and then you had two groups of girls do the ’tau’olunga’, which is a traditional dance done by the girls."

A fiafia (entertainment) night has been organised by Rosedale Bible Chapel Church member Sisilia Fanua for the community to celebrate Tonga Language Week at the church hall this weekend.

Mrs Fanua approached two young Tongan community members to teach traditional Tongan dances and songs so the children could perform at the event.

"It’s very important for the kids to learn the Tongan culture, because when our parents and grandparents pass away, we keep the Tongan culture in our blood," Mrs Fanua said.

"We try to pass it on to our children and keep it strong with them."

Mr Pule and Lupe Taufa have been invited into Southland schools and kindergartens to teach students the Tongan language as well as traditional Tongan songs and dances.

"Tongan language week is not just about culture. It is also about our values and morals," Ms Taufa said.

"It’s about keeping our culture and language alive and making sure it doesn’t diminish

"We are trying to make sure that our culture is not forgotten, because even though we are in New Zealand, home is where it is."