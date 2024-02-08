Tough round but still in the game

Alex Crosbie ready for action at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park during Round 4 of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. PHOTO: GILES MOTORSPORT

Invercargill driver Alex Crosbie has endured his toughest weekend in the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

During Round 3 at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in North Waikato last weekend, the 17-year-old suffered a costly blow in qualifying for the weekend’s opening race. A red flag ended the session and he crossed the line too late for his lap to be counted as the team were a long way behind other teams in the pit lane.

While most drivers got nine laps in the session, Crosbie and his team-mates only got eight and conditions were improving all the time. Before that, Crosbie was fourth and well placed for a good start to the weekend.

Conditions were wet again when Crosbie lined up for the opening race on Saturday afternoon and he opted for slick tyres as drivers debated whether to fit slicks or wet tyres.

The track dries quickly at Hampton Downs and Crosbie made up three positions by the second corner of the race. He dropped one position soon after but then settled into eighth place for several laps before a spin sent him off and into the gravel. He lost time getting back on the track and rejoined in 14th place.

He climbed back to 12 but then heavy rain began to fall and officials called the race off early.

"I passed some of the people on wet tyres after I went off, so slick tyres were definitely the correct choice," he said.

Qualifying for the feature race for the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup was held on Sunday morning but the session was again halted and there was only time at the end for one push lap.

"My tyres weren’t quite there and I made some small mistakes."

However, Crosbie lined up eighth for the feature event.

Before then he took part in the second race of the weekend starting from 12th, his finishing spot from the previous day. "I made a good start and got up to ninth but lost one position during the race."

Once again, the race was stopped early after a crash involving Hong Kong driver Gerrard Xie, who was unhurt.

Racing rules dictate that results go back to the previous lap so Crosbie was classified 10th.

The finale, the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup, saw him eighth on the grid and again he made a great start, picking up a few positions off the line and during the first lap.

In one exchange, he passed a car into turn one but was repassed down the back straight. "Then I made a mistake and two more got past me. We had a dice for a few laps before I gained one position and finally found race pace that I had been searching for all weekend. I was pushing to close down the gap to the two cars ahead of me but couldn’t do it. If I had made my pass a bit quicker, I would have had a shot at making more positions."

Crosbie ended the weekend ninth in the points but he is only two points off eighth position and 16 points off the fourth-placed driver. He also fell to third in the Rookie Title race but again he is just 14 points off the lead of that championship.

As always, Crosbie acknowledged his team, Giles Motorsport, for their support as well as that of his sponsors and family.

The series now moves to the South Island with Round 4 scheduled for Euromarque Motorsport Park at Ruapuna, Christchurch, next weekend. It is the track where Crosbie has the most experience of all those used in the championship.

"I have driven a wings & slicks car there and raced Formula Ford so it is the place I know best. It will be good to get there and fix a few issues and not have to chase problems throughout the weekend."

Support for Crosbie’s campaign in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship comes from Stresscrete Southland Limited, the Peter H McMillan Legacy Fund, Golden Homes in the Southern Lakes, Rodin Cars, Kiwi Driver Fund, Alex Crosbie’s grandparents, MotorSport New Zealand, Hamilton Brothers Building, Blacks Fasteners Limited, Invercargill Oil Shop, Invercargill Hose & Hydraulics and Ryco 24/7.

— Lindsay Beer