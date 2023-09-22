Vigilance around dogs urged

Animal advocate Rachel Hucklebridge, of Otatara Animals Matter, says owners should keep an eye on their pets as often as possible.

Among soaring dog complaints in Invercargill, animal advocates warn dog owners also need to be wary of thieves.

There are 8434 registered dogs in Invercargill, and last year almost a quarter of that number received complaints, precisely 2190 — although it is possible some were relegated to a single trouble-making pooch.

Invercargill City Council Environmental Services manager Gillian Cavanagh said the council dealt with a higher number of complaints compared to 2021/2022. However, the number of complaints of this nature in 2022/2023 was lower than those received in the previous three years. The council received 1912 complaints in 2021/2022.

She said it was common for the council to receive multiple complaints about the same dog, particularly in relation to barking or wandering.

Of the complaints received, 83 were for menacing/dog attacks and 81 for rushing/intimidating.

Eight hundred and thirty four complaints were received for wandering dogs, 425 for barking, 28 for neglect, and 739 miscellaneous, which includes search warrants and general inquiries.

There were no prosecutions, although 86 infringements were issued.

Meanwhile, animal advocates in the city are warning dog owners to be wary of potential dog thefts.

Earlier this week, Rachel Hucklebridge, of Otatara Animals Matter, along with other community members, helped find a dog taken from a public area, and return it to its owner.

She said high-end dogs were always at risk of being stolen, but all owners should be wary.

"Things like being aware of where you leave your dog so you can view it, look at perhaps a bike chain as an option... Try not to leave your dog in a situation where you don’t have to."

Animal advocate Trev Cameron said in some cases, people who were concerned their dog had been stolen found it had got loose and been picked up by the council — 314 dogs had been impounded in the past year.

Mrs Cavanagh said if a registered or microchipped dog with no previous history was found wandering, the dog was returned home — although if the council were unable to contact the owner, the dog would be impounded.

"In all situations where a dog is found wandering, the council makes every effort to get in touch with the owner using all contact details held on record. If we cannot reach the owner on the same day, the council delivers an impoundment notice to the owner’s last known address."

She said to ensure dogs did not become the subject of complaints or infringement notices, owners needed to be aware of their responsibilities under the Dog Control Act 1996, including keeping the dog under control at all times, ensuring it received proper care and attention, and ensuring it does not injure, endanger, or cause distress to any person.