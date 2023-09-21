Walk to remember loved ones

(Back, from left) Kerran Larson Board chairman, Jo Adams CSO, Doug Officer driver/volunteer, Clare Anderson volunteer, Denise Randall Living Memories co-ordinator and board member, Sue Downing board member/volunteer. (Front, from left) Hilary Larson volunteer, Leita Wishart volunteer, Mary Pearce volunteer and Liz Harrison Memory Walk co-ordinator/board member.

Kia ora and welcome to Alzheimers Southland Memory Walk, which will take place on Sunday, September 24, at noon at the Feldwick Gates in Invercargill’s Queens Park, as part of World Alzheimers Month.

It is a time to remember friends and family who are affected by various forms of dementia, as well as their loved ones who are caring for them in the community.

Alzheimers Southland board member and Memory Walk co-ordinator Liz Harrison says, “we’d like to encourage walkers to wear their purple Memory Walk t-shirts or anything purple they have at home, to create a sea of purple as we walk in memory together.

"Our bagpiper, Lance Patterson will lead the way again as we follow on from the gates to the band rotunda, which is always a really special part of the day."

There will be an opportunity for photos at the rotunda before some of the walkers move on up to Herbert St and back around the park – the walk is usually about an hour in total and walkers can walk at their own pace or even just do part of the walk and meet up afterwards.

This year marks our 10th time of hosting a Memory Walk and we have been delighted to see it grow from strength to strength since 2014, with the support of our wonderful Southland community.

To celebrate this milestone, we will be coming together after the walk at the North End Bowling Club which is a short walk from the gates, for some food, drinks and music provided by the Manahau Ukuere Roopu, ukelele group.

All walkers are welcome to come along and celebrate the occasion with us. We would also like to thank our Memory Walk sponsor SBS Bank for their ongoing support.