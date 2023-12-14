Weather hampers matches

The weather gods did not play ball for three major cricket matches played in Invercargill during the past week.

The Otago women’s team, the Sparks, were set to play two games over the weekend.

Both 50-over games were against Central Districts at Queens Park.

On Saturday, Otago made 246 with the bat with Saffron Wilson scoring 109. Central was on 96 without loss in the 24th over when the rain arrived.

The match was called off and Central Districts won because of a better run rate.

The teams were then supposed to play on Sunday but never got started because of the weather.

On Tuesday, the Otago men’s team was set to play Canterbury but never got on the ground because of the weather.