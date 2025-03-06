Women to share stories

The Kelvin Hotel’s 6th floor conference room will be decked out for the Zonta Club’s International Women’s Day High Tea on Sunday.

Zonta Club of Invercargill president Vicky Hollingworth said three great speakers would be telling their stories at the event.

Elm Marketing’s Emma Lindsay, Para athlete Hannah Pascoe and Invercargill’s Alison Broad would be sharing their stories with those gathered to celebrate the day.

"Accelerate Action" was the International theme adopted for the 2025 celebration.

Invercargill businesswoman Emma Lindsay had grown her marketing business from its humble start in a home office and had now accumulated more than 15 years in the marketing industry, a city-based office and employees.

One of Invercargill’s notable female leaders, Southern Institute of Technology chairwoman Alison Broad, who specialised in community initiatives and educational opportunities for girls and women, would also be sharing. Her list of achievements included co-founding the national Women’s Self Defence Network Wahine Toa, Community Trust of Southland chairwoman, and establishing the Invercargill Teen Parent Unit.

Paralympic athlete, wife and mother Hannah Pascoe would be sharing about her challenges as an athlete who went blind at 25 years old and went on to cycle the length of New Zealand.

Ms Hollingworth said the three speakers’ journeys worked well with the theme.

"We always like to have local women ... this year we chose to have a business person, education and then a sports person — all three cover those categories really nicely.

The Invercargill, District 16, Zonta Club was the most southern club part of the International organisation.

"We’re about making the world a better place for women and girls through advocacy and service."