Sustainability integral to upgrade

The ILT Board and McCulloch Architects during the refurbishment of the office space. PHOTO SUPPLIED

ILT’S head office redevelopment is a step towards sustainability with improved renewable energy outcomes.

The ILT head office received some much needed remedial work that not only modernised the space but was a step towards promoting sustainable practices within the organisation.

Last year, the ILT board approved the installation of solar panels on the roof.

ILT chairman Paddy O’Brien said the organisation’s approach towards sustainability was always one of continuous improvement.

"This effort, in conjunction with other projects like the Ascot Park Boiler conversion and ILT’s nursery development, demonstrates our commitment to improving energy efficiency where possible.

“It’s really pleasing to progress with this project, while also continuing to support the community.

"Our donation by the end of last year reached over $4 million."

Naylor Love led the redevelopment and project manager Nick Jones said they were delighted ILT shared their vision towards sustainability.

"ILT incorporated energy saving design features within the fit-out and, as the construction company, we saw our role in reducing waste sent to landfill.

"Through collaboration with our subcontractors and suppliers we were able to achieve 40% of all demolition waste, and onsite construction waste being diverted from landfill,’’ Mr Jones said.

Throughout the project products were reused wherever possible including repurposing a water cylinder and utilising insulation.

McCulloch Architects designed the new office space.

The new floor plan maintained the same dimensions as the previous site, but the space was more efficiently used, accommodating multi-use rooms and an open-plan design that was contemporary and welcoming.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay said it was delighted to create a positive work environment for its team and one that more accurately reflected the organisation’s values.

Tansley Electrical completed the solar panel installation during the office redevelopment.

The system was designed to generate sufficient power for the office to be self-sufficient with the potential to export excess power back to the grid.

The head office team members were now back in their newly refurbished space, above Centrepoint Liquorland in Dee St.

They were open and ready to welcome visitors and offer assistance with scholarships, grants or operational matters.