Albion just miss out on premier crown

The Albion women’s rugby team might not have got the result they wanted but have done themselves proud, coach Kevin Holland says.

The team played in Rugby Southland premier women’s final on Saturday and lost to Star, 27-17.

Albion scored first after being camped in the Star’s 22 for about 25 minutes.

Star quickly replied to equalise.

Just before halftime Star crossed the try-line again to be ahead 10-5.

The second half was an arm-wrestle of one team scoring and the other replying.

With eight minutes to go Star, were ahead 22-12 before Albion scored to close the gap to five points.

In the last two minutes of the game, Star scored again to end the game and take the title.

Albion coach Kevin Holland said he was very impressed with the effort the girls put in to the game.

"They played their heart out.

"We couldn’t have been prouder of them.

"You want to win a final but making the final was great."

Going into the final the teams had beaten each other once.

"It was always going to be a tough game."

Some aspects he was very pleased with

Albion No 12 Jamie O’Neill strides her way towards the try line in the Rugby Southland premier women’s final against Star on Saturday at the Les George Oval, near Invercargill. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"Our scrums went particularly well ... we’re very strong in the scrum and very strong in the lineout."

In the face of the Star’s staunch defence the backs did not waiver.

"The backs attacked well with what ball they had.

"The backs didn’t stop trying."

It was anyone’s game up until the last try Star scored, Holland said.

"We just ran out of time after they scored their last try."

Centre Keisha Crooks was player of the game.

"She tackled her heart out."

The two locks, Abbey White and Megan Whyte, who are nicknamed the Whitelocks, also played well.

"They’re absolute workhorses."

The team had been together more than five years and had been improving each year.

"Last year we took a step up from previous years and this year we’ve taken another huge step and it paid off by making a final."

He thought it was the first time an Albion women’s team had made a final of the competition.

They were grateful for the sideline support they had received all year and for the large group of supporters cheering them on at Les George Oval, near Invercargill, where the game was played.

The players were already talking about next year’s season, Holland said.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz