Photo: ODT files

The Heriot cricket team gets ready for a game in 1921.

Back row, from left, R Robson, L Paterson, A Bell, R Oliver, A Herbert, J McDonald.

Front row, S Ottrey, P Boylen, G Duthie (captain), A Ottrey, P Richards, E Ottrey (president and umpire).

The game of cricket has been played in Southland for more than 160 years and has remained strong in numbers and interest.