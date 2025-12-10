Angling club to celebrate 130 years

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"Anglers see the privilege of access as a partnership with farmers, respect the land, leave gates as you find them, leave no rubbish and report to the farmer about stock in distress," the letter read.
At the event, three competitions will run on the day starting at dawn. For senior club members, past and present, the Wood Trophy is on the table, while the juniors will be in the running for the United Trading Company Cup, originally given to the club by the company in 1971, and other prizes sponsored by the Wyndham Four Square. Guests are also invited to participate in a "factor fishing" competition, which is judged on the combined length and weight of the fish, as well as its condition. There will be a weigh-in for all games at 4.30pm, followed by a Christmas barbecue.