Animal and plant health appoints new chief executive

Dr Liz Shackleton has been appointed chief executive of Animal and Plant Health New Zealand, effective from October 30, 2023. Her wealth of strategic leadership experience in agriculture, animal health and biosecurity, across public and private sectors, will help strengthen crop protection and animal health in the country.

Dr Shackleton has been leading the DairyNZ Biosecurity team, including the Mycoplasma bovis Programme team since 2018, and held leadership roles in the pharmaceutical sector after starting her career as a rural veterinarian. She is a chartered member of the NZ Institute of Directors and a board member of the NZ Veterinary Council.

"I’ve been privileged to spend my career supporting the primary sector — from gumboots to boardroom — and am passionate about the important role it plays for New Zealand. "Growing our people, credible science and supportive regulations all play a key role in bringing innovative solutions to the market for members.

"I look forward to continuing to build on the good work Mark Ross and team have done so far."