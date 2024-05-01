Anzac Day Commemorations

The Wyndham Pipe Band leads the Anzac Day parade in Wyndham. PHOTO: GRAHAM CARTER

About 1000 people attended the 105th dawn service at the Gore Cenotaph, following a parade of ex-service personnel, service groups, Scouts and Guides, and official wreath bearers led by the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band.

Royal New Zealand Navy Lieutenant-commander Chris Bone, who grew up in Gore, was the speaker at the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA breakfast after the service.

Gore school pupils line up to lay wreaths during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Gore Cenotaph last week. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Lt-Cdr Bone said he used to attend Anzac dawn services in his early days in the navy, but this was the first time in 19 years that he had been back.

"It’s always something I wanted to do.

Royal New Zealand Infantry 2/4 Regiment 2nd lieutenant Paul McCullough lays a wreath during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Gore Cenotaph last week. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"It’s a privilege to come back."

He attended the service when he was a member of the Gore Scouts and later when he was in his final years at St Peter’s College.