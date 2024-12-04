Artist on hunt for mystery poet behind new song

Gore musician Ron Mitchell is releasing some new music. Photo: supplied

Gore songwriter Ron Mitchell is on the hunt for a man who can write a decent poem.

Mr Mitchell, the three-time MLT NZ Songwriting Award finalist and Tui nominee, is back with the release of three new songs including The Rimu Bushman.

The song was inspired by a poem the musician was given in Winton by an anonymous poet just under 10 years ago.

He did not know the man who handed him the poem but doubted he was the poet.

"Myself and Max McCauley were playing a show in Winton a few years ago and an audience member gave me a piece of paper with The Rimu Bushman poem written on it.

"He asked me to put it to music but I haven’t been able to track him down since.

"I think the poem is a great story and decided to add a chorus and record it in Tasmania earlier this year."

He was interviewed by RNZ last week and announcer Jesse Mulligan was starting a search to find out who the author of The Rimu Bushman was.

There was talk of the poem originating from Riverton, but Mr Mitchell said it was still a mystery to him, which in some way was good for the song.

"It’s good to have a bit of mystery."

His other releases include MLT Songwriting Award finalists — Tired as a Possum and crowd favourite, Prop Me Up (in my tractor when I die).

The tracks were recorded in Tasmania with award-winning producer Matt Fell — known for his work with some of Australia’s finest country artists.

"Tired as a Possum is about farmers getting busy in summer and doing their best to fit in some good times with friends.

"And Prop Me Up ... well the first time I played it, a woman in the audience told me her parents were undertakers and every farmer around would love it played at their funeral.

"I’m not sure if that’s what I had in mind for it but it’s great to know people can see themselves in it."

He is releasing his second CD early next year — his other CD came out about 20 years ago, so he was overdue to have a second one.