Dinner show stalwart given recognition

Gore Rotary Club president Russell Welsh gives Viv Beaton her $100 voucher from the MLT for being named volunteer of the month last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Balfour woman has been recognised for helping to bring a smile to the faces of her small rural hamlet for 25 years.

Viv Beaton was named Gore Rotary Club’s volunteer of the month last week for her work organising the Balfour Dinner Theatre every year.

Ms Beaton has been told by some people that they went home from the show with their face muscles aching from laughter.

She had also heard feedback from others that while watching the show, they were totally immersed.

"They don’t think about things for the two or three hours that they’re there," she said.

"It’s a pretty cool thing, really."

Rotary president Russell Welsh said it was the organisation’s job to highlight unsung heroes of the community.

"That’s what makes community," he said.

Ms Beaton said the dinner theatre was a team effort that she facilitated.

There was an organising committee of five alongside all the other volunteers who helped backstage with the bar and other jobs.

They always tried to do a midwinter show and this year’s was a musical called the Great Australian Rock Show.

"It went down really well," she said.

The show had a cast of 15, with players coming from various nearby catchments to play roles.

It was really good to have some new talent, Ms Young said, alongside the more seasoned performers.

"We’ve all got a quirky sense of humour.

"We’re not afraid to put it out there."

Catering and takeaway shop Churchy’s owner Tony Parish provided the dinner for this year’s occasion.

"He puts on a fantastic meal," Ms Beaton said.

They charged for the meal, which covered the cost of their expenses, such as hiring the venue, lighting and sound.

They were also lucky to have sponsors which had been with them since the beginning, she said.

Ms Beaton is a farmer, but their group features nurses, teachers — all different careers and age groups.

"That’s what I love about it.

"You just catch up with such a diverse range of people in the district."

