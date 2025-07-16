Toy library needs some help: volunteer

Gore Toy Library. PHOTO: NATWICK

A mum and new volunteer at Gore’s toy library says she can see how much the service does for the community, and it could do with some help.

Adele McCallum was a customer of the toy hiring service until she said she decided to help out.

"I thought, now’s my time to give back."

The mother of two said in volunteering her time to the initiative, she could see just how much work went into it.

From cleaning toys to admin to tidying up, she said more volunteers were needed to keep things running.

The library is well-loved, and she said when she opened it over the school holidays, she had about nine customers within an hour.

"A lot of people use it in the community, and it’s actually so important to keep it running."

As an original customer and appreciator of the service, she said the best thing about it was families did not have to commit to owning a toy.

As children and their interests changed so quickly, it was good to rotate toys without making a complete investment.

"Especially for the baby age — you don’t need a bouncer for longer than about six months, and then, you’ve just got it at your house," Mrs McCallum said.

"So it’s good that you can have it for a few weeks, take it back, get it again if you want it."

Toys could be expensive and it could be good to test out a toy with your child before you invested, she said.

Toys could also take up a lot of space.

At her home, her 1-year-old 4-year-old were enjoying a soft gymnastic play set which was so big, it was good just for a short time.

A play chainsaw, leaf blower and weed-whacker set were also hot commodities in her house, she said. But she did not want them all the time because they were noisy.

As the organisation was made up of parents with jobs, they were time-poor and needed new volunteers to help with administrative and even simple tasks, she said.

They were often busy dealing with the returns of toys "and they’ve got lots of little pieces and we want to clean them and keep them in good condition".

There was also fundraising they needed help with — the organisation had to raise about $16,000 per year to keep the lights on.

As she had seen the contribution the library made to the community, it would be a shame to see it gone, she said.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz