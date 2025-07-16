Election meeting to be held

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Gore District Council is encouraging people to put their hands up for the local body elections and is holding a public meeting to explain what they are all about.

Whether you are a potential candidate or just want to understand the process, the council will be hosting an evening tomorrow to answer all your burning questions.

Starting at 5.30pm, it will aim to arm prospective candidates with information such as who is eligible to stand, nomination rules, what being a councillor involves and campaign basics.

In general, Gore District Māori engagement lead Vanessa Whangapirita (left) and deputy electoral officer Frances Shepherd are also available for any questions regarding October’s elections.

The council wants to remind the people of Gore: "Don’t forget, it’s your place. Your vote. Your future."