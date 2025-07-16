Tireless work for community marked

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott (left) presents JD Miller with a community service award for his substantial and long-lasting contributions. PHOTO: BRIAR EADE

More than 50 years of volunteer work from one Riversdale man has been recognised, celebrating his work in the town he calls home.

If there is an organisation in Riversdale then there is a good chance JD (John) Miller has been involved, giving his time and effort to help out.

He played a key role in the Riversdale Cemetery Trust, of which during his over 50 years of work he was the sexton until recently, and he holds a life membership with the Returned and Services Association.

Mr Miller was no stranger to the rugby field either, playing for 21 years before moving on to coaching, refereeing and other administrative roles.

Eventually he became the club secretary and president of the Northern Southland Rugby Union, and was made a life member in 2009.

Other organisations he has been involved with include Hato Hone St John, the Riversdale Combined Sports Association and Presbyterian churches around the region.

Now the community has handed him a token of their appreciation, with Southland District Mayor Rob Scott and the Ardlussa Community Board bestowing a community service award.

Mr Scott said people like Mr Miller made towns in Southland great and celebrated his continual efforts in the community.

"This community wouldn’t be the same without people like [John], who take real ownership of it and lead by example," he said.

The award was not only a prestigious but was very well deserved, as Mr Scott said it was a reflection of the best of these communities.

"These community awards carry a lot of mana with them, and when you look at the people they are presented to, you realise that’s where the mana comes from.

"Looking at the work [John] has done over every single facet of the Riversdale community, he certainly is a deserving recipient of this award," Mr Scott said. — APL