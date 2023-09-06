Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’ve been watching really old Grand Designs, the old series when it was really good and they often failed.

What are you reading and why?

A book I just finished called Middle Sex by Jeffrey Eugenides. Amazing book.

What are you listening to and why?

The lead singer of Step, Claire Richards, has just brought out an album of cover songs that she grew up listening to.

Favourite weekend pastime?

[An] actor’s and performer’s weekend is not the same as the weekend for the general public, so my favourite thing is performing.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

Right under the big gold guitar.