Black belt tribute to hard work

Karate pupil Felicity Cullee, 12, and new black belt Angus Weir, 15, practise under the guidance of Sensei Gabriel Phillips. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Years of hard work and dedication have paid off, as one Tapanui teenager has received his black belt in karate.

Angus Weir has been training in karate for nine years under his Sensei Gabriel Phillips at West Otago Karate and Kickboxing Club.

Now, he has achieved a feat many dream of, becoming a 1st Dan black belt after a grading in Kurow.

The grading was a rigorous process, with his knowledge and physical prowess both being tested. After the exams, Angus had to spar multiple opponents and have his stamina pushed to the limits.

But Angus made it through and was awarded his black belt.

He said he was happy with the achievement.

"It feels good," he said.

Angus said he originally started the martial art with a particular goal in mind, which he is coming close to achieving.

"When I was little, I wanted to be a ninja. Now I’m pretty close to it, yeah," he said.

Phillips said it had been a pleasure seeing Angus grow and thrive over the years.

"When he first started he was very shy, reserved, I couldn’t get much out of him.

"Now he has really opened up, and scaled to heights I have few students go to," he said.

Phillips said seeing students achieve was a privilege.

"For me, it’s an emotional thing. I just feel so proud of him.

"Any student that blossoms, it’s a tribute to the training, it’s great to see."

Phillips said he was extremely proud of Angus and his accomplishments.

"Angus, what he did in the grading, it was things I never knew he could do," he said.

